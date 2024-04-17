Claxton Spring cleanup slated here May 1-15

Usually reserved for the entire month of May, the City of Claxton’s annual ‘Pride in Claxton’ Spring Cleanup event will take place between May 1-15. City council Monday night agreed to allow access to waste disposal dumpsters that will be available next to City Hall during the two weeks campaign. Harold Rogers said the extended availability of the dumpsters, provided by the city and Allgreen Services, will likely serve the cleanup effort as effectively in two weeks as four.

