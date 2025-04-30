Claxton to launch ‘Great American Cleanup’ during May with free trash disposal for City residents

Disposal of unwanted household items, old furniture, and yard debris will become a lot easier and less costly when City of Claxton begins its annual participation in the ‘Great American Cleanup’ campaign tomorrow. Also known as Claxton’s ‘Annual Spring Cleanup’ and the City’s ‘Pride in Claxton’ cleanup effort, the first two weeks in May are dedicated to making Claxton look her best.

