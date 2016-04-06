Claxton to start issuing pouring licenses in January

Following Claxton voters’ overwhelming approval for the licensing of liquor by the drink within the city limits, Mayor Terry Branch expects to have a control ordinance ready for council consideration at the city’s next meeting on Nov. 19. If the process proceeds as planned, the city would begin issuing licenses on the first business day in January.

When qualified city residents voted in the Nov. 6 General Election, the pouring license question received 427 ballots in favor of the measure and 214 ‘no’ votes.

Branch said Tuesday morning that the city’s next step would be to ask City Attorney Bill Callaway to begin drafting a measure for the council’s consideration and eventual approval. He added that he hopes a draft of the ordinance will be ready for the council’s review when they meet next Monday night.

By Mickey Peace, Publisher