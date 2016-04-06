Claxton voters to decide on pouring licenses Nov. 6

Claxton voters will decide during the General Election on November 6 if the City will begin issuing licenses for the sale of liquor by the drink. The November vote will be the first for Claxton residents, since the question of on-site pouring licenses has never been put before the City’s voters.

The referendum is one of two local measures that will appear on next month’s ballot. In countywide voting, Evans residents will decide if they want to extend the current one cent Educational Sales Tax that is due to end in March 2019. The measure, if approved, will also authorize the issuance of $14 million in general obligation bonds to fund the construction of a new Claxton High School and other projects.

Mickey Peace, Publisher