Claxton’s Philip Williams chairman-elect of GBA

Philip G. Williams, executive vice president and Georgia banking president, The Claxton Bank, has been elected by his peers to serve as Chairman-Elect of the Georgia Bankers Association (GBA). “Philip is a successful career banker who is well respected by his colleagues around the state,” said Brad E. Barber, GBA chairman and president and CEO of First National Bank in Bainbridge. “His extensive experience and unwavering passion for our industry will be a valuable asset to the association.”

