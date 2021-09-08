Clinical Director chosen for ‘Good Health Ministries’

Wendy West has been named Clinical Director of Tattnall-Evans Baptist Association’s (TEBA) free clinic currently under construction in Claxton. Once open, the clinic will serve residents of both Evans and Tattnall Counties.

TEBA recently chose the name ‘Good Health Ministries’ – in reference to 3 John:2, Beloved, I wish above all things that thou prosper and be in health, even as thy soul should prospereth – for the clinic.

For a list of the upcoming events and more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.