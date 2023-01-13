Clint Burkhalter, 42, passed away at home Friday, January 6 in Athens, Georgia. He was a native of Evans County and a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Clint loved the outdoors and fishing. He was a handyman, a jack of all trades. He enjoyed working on different things and seeing the finished product. He had a good soul and never met a stranger. He loved his children and all his family. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Vondell Burkhalter. Surviving are his children, Clinton Burkhalter, Jr., Colby Burkhalter, Corbin Burkhalter, Chance Burkhalter, Casen Burkhalter, Desaree Burkhalter, Hailey Hodges, Cherish Fields and Charity Burkhalter; mother, Tammie Collins of Tattnall County; father, Mike Scott of Evans County; brother, Ryan Collins of Tattnall Co.; grandfather, Gene Burkhalter of Evans County; and uncle, Chris Burkhalter of Chatham County. Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 10 a.m. at Mellie Nesmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 13, 11 a.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel, with Elder V. Vernon Eckleberry officiating. Burial will be in Bay Branch Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Wood, Joe Gibson, William Hodges, Rico Slater and Shawn Todd Remembrances may be made to Bay Branch Church Cemetery Fund, 393 Bay Branch Church Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.