Clisby Floyd Rushing, 76, passed away Thursday, March 17 at Meadows Park Health and Rehab in Vidalia. He was the son of Clisby Gordon and Minnie Nail Lee Rushing. He lived most of his life in Tattnall County, where he farmed for many years before retiring. He was a deacon and member of Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife, Annie Sue Holland Rushing; brother, Williams H. (Cathy) Rushing; special nieces, Renae Smith of Jesup, Michelle Heeke of Cobbtown; great-nieces and nephews that were like his grandchildren, Sarah, Gary Jr. Dawn, Lilly and Ariel. The funeral service was held on Sunday, March 20, at 3 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel. Interment was at Little Flock Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Kennedy Funeral Homes, Cobbtown Chapel, was in charge of the arrangements.