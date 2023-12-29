Clyda Faye Waters White, 85, passed away December 26, 2023, at The Resort at Pooler Health and Rehab. She was born in Claxton, and resided in both Claxton and Savannah. As a child, she attended Union Methodist Church. She loved her little Yorkie, Bella, and always enjoyed eating out, especially if there was seafood on the menu. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Surviving are her two sons, Michael D. Burroughs of Marietta, Ga., and Charles Wayne Burroughs of Savannah; three daughters, Karen B. (Bruce) O’Berry of Savannah, Teresa Hahn of Arizona and Trina Hallman of Atlanta; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 2, 10:00 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 2, 11:00 a.m., at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Thomas Kennison officiating. Burial will be in Union Church Cemetery. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.