Clyde Harold Smith of Raiford, Fla., 91, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2026, at home surrounded by family. Born on March 30,1934 to Jesse and Cora Smith in Whiteville, NC. He was a dedicated husband, devoted father, and proud grandfather. His calm presence was a source of comfort and strength to his family and all who knew him. As a veteran of the United States Navy, he served his country aboard the heavy cruiser, USS Saint Paul, with honor and integrity. He enlisted on September 3,1951 and became a Seaman Gunners Mate and Helmsman during the Korean War. He was awarded four service accommodations and was honorably discharged on March 17,1955. He is preceded in death by his wife, Wyndol Blalock Smith; and grandson, James Thomas Hennessey III. He is survived by his three children, Clyde Huey Smith, Donna Lee Smith, and Harold Melton Smith; 10 loving grandchildren (Pipa as they knew him), 13 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He was a skilled craftsman with a passion for wood working, creating Bonzi trees and building bird houses. He had an eye for details and took great pride in his work. He was a man of rare character and will be sorely missed. Visitation will be Friday, January 9, 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 10, 1:00 p.m. at Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Burial will be in Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, 392 Canoochee Church Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.