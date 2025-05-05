Clyde Luke Barrow, 83, passed away on Saturday, May 3, 2025 at the Journey House under the care of Gentiva Hospice. The lifelong resident of Evans County was born on June 1, 1941 to Rufus C. Barrow and Mary B. Barrow. He was raised by his mother’s sister, Sally B. Hinson after his mother died. Clyde was a 1959 graduate of Claxon High School. He was honorably discharged on March 1, 1969 with the rank of Sergeant in the 165th Aerial Port Flight after serving six years with the Air National Guard. Clyde worked many years in the garment factories and later worked for the U.S. Postal Service where he retired as a rural mail carrier. He is a member of Eastside Baptist Church and is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marie S. Barrow; one special son, Shannon Kent Barrow, who helped to care for his father; his sister, Dereta Drew of Blackshear; a nephew, Michael Foy of Virginia; and one niece, Angela A. Brown of Collins. Memorial funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 6, at Eastside Baptist Church with Brother Neal Hammock officiating. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorials may be given to a charity of the donor’s choice. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Barrow Family.