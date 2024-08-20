Coach David Foster Greene, 77, went home to be with The Lord on August 19,

2024. He was born June 2, 1947 to Thomas and Claire Greene in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

He was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Armstrong College. David was well

known as “Coach Greene”, and as a teacher at Woodville – Tompkins High School, Windsor

Forest High School, and Claxton High School. He served as Athletic Director at Claxton High

School in 2000-2006, and on the Board of Education from 2007 until 2019. He also served as

a leader for the local Fellowship of Christian Athletes chapter and Make a Difference. David

bled Black and Gold and was later inducted to the Claxton High School Hall of Fame. “Coach

Greene” will be dearly missed by many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Claire Hoffman Greene; father-in- law and

mother-in-law, Jerry and Ona Coleman.

Surviving are his wife, Dedra Coleman Greene of Bellville, Ga.; two sons, Jeremy (Alania)

Greene of Brooklet, Ga. and Coleman Greene of Bellville, Ga.; brother, Tom (Deborah)

Greene; sister, Marilyn (Pratt) Hill; sister-in-law, Debra (Mike) McGowan; two grandchildren,

Max and Maddux Greene; along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Mellie NeSmith Funeral

Home.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2024, 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthews Catholic Church, Statesboro, Ga.

Burial will be in Bay Branch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Brian Greene, Shawn Greene, Chris Greene, Patrick DeBeltrand and Matt

DeBeltrand.

Honorary pallbearers will be Pi Katpa Phi Brothers and Coaches and Players.

Remembrances may be made to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417.

Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.