Coastal Plains Charter High School now open in Claxton

A ribbon cutting and open house took place Monday afternoon to welcome the new way to earn a high school diploma in Evans County. Coastal Plains Charter High School (CPCHS), a State of Georgia fully accredited charter high school, now offers students the opportunity to earn a high school diploma, versus a GED, in a non-traditional setting that works around the student’s schedule.

For more of this story subscribe to The Claxton Enterprise today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Rose Beasley, Staff Writer