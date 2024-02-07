Coastal Plains Eye Care Now Open

Coastal Plains Eye Care (CPEC) held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, February 2 to celebrate their new location in Claxton. CPEC has been providing optometry services to the local community since November 2023. The event included fun door prizes, light refreshments, and a raffle to win a pair of Wiley X sunglasses. During the ceremony, Dr. Ryan Piche expressed his gratitude to the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Authority of Claxton & Evans County, as well as his family, supporters, and community members. CPEC is located at 101 Daniel Street in Claxton. Phone, 912-732-1800.