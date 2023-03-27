CofC Banquet crowd to hear Hyundai story

Evans County top picks for the annual Chamber of Commerce awards will be honored Tuesday night, March 28, during the 2023 Banquet and Salute to Business and Industry event planned for the Evans County Wildlife Club, 6:00 p.m. Based on nominations received by the Chamber by last Wednesday’s deadline, awards will be presented for Industry of the Year, Business of the Year, Business Leader of the Year, Distinguished Service Award, Outstanding Community Service Award, and Citizen of the Year.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.