Cold blast drops temperatures into the teens

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Evans County Emergency Management Agency Director Justin Denton started warning local residents nearly a week ago about brutal cold and freezing temperatures expected here and across the nation this past weekend. And the extreme cold arrived on Saturday as forecast, and remained in effect until Sunday afternoon.

The winter blast dropped temperatures into the low 20s, followed by temps in the mid-teens. Denton reported that the extreme cold, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston, SC, was expected to produce temperatures in the single digits, due to dangerously cold wind chills.

