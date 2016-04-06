Colquitt Thompson, 63, passed away December 10, in Dawsonville, Ga., after a car accident. The native of Evans County lived the last years of his life in Dahlonega, Ga. He believed in the Lord and was of Baptist faith. In his later years he loved his motorcycles. He was preceded in death by his wife, Michele. Surviving are his mother, Vydene Drake of Claxton; sister, Claudia West of Stockbridge, Ga.; several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, Dec. 13, from 1 – 2 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 13, at 2 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church. Burial will be in Canoochee Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Canoochee Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Danny Sapp, 5073 Rufus Sapp Road, Claxton, Ga. 30417. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.