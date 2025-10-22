COMING SOON!!

The deadline is closing in … for completion of our November ‘Salute to Business and Industry’, to be published by your hometown newspaper, The Claxton Enterprise.

Planned for publication on November 19, the special section of stories and photos will feature a broad mix of local businesses and industries.

Every business – from Mom and Pop operations to local agriculture, the poultry industry, and both new and old establishments – are part of the mix that keeps Evans County’s economy on track.

Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your business or industry!

There’s still time to participate in the tabloid size publication. If you would like your company to be recognized in the special section, please call our office and share some basic information about your business. We’ll schedule an interview and arrange for photos!

“If you would like to have your business featured in our November tabloid, please contact The Enterprise,” said Publisher Mickey Peace. “Provide some basic background information and we’ll make the necessary arrangements to be sure your business is included.”

The Fall special section is one of five tabloid publications that The Enterprise produces during each calendar year. A ‘Salute to Business and Industry’ was the topic of last year’s Fall publishing effort, and based on the positive response a year ago the newspaper decided to do another tabloid on the same topic, which allows more of the County’s business community to be recognized.

To reserve advertising space and obtain additional info, contact Paula McNeely or Pam Peace at The Claxton Enterprise, 912-739-2132. Deadline is Friday, Oct. 31.