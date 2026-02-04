Commissioner issues warning about kerosene

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J. Harper is warning consumers who purchased kerosene on or after January 27th, 2026, from El Cheapo #81, 821 W. Main St, Claxton, GA 30417, not to use the product in their kerosene heaters or lamps.

“The Georgia Department of Agriculture’s Fuel & Measures Division works every day to protect Georgia consumers and ensure the safety and integrity of our fuel supply, and we immediately issued a “stop sale” order after finding evidence of possible contamination,” said Agriculture Commissioner Tyler J Harper. “Consumers who purchased kerosene from this location should not use it and are advised to return it to the store for a refund.”

