Commissioners approve recreational vehicle, park ordinance

Evans County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved a recreational vehicle (RV) and park ordinance during the last regularly scheduled monthly meeting, December 7.

Eleven provisions are listed within the ordinance, the first of which states no RV may be used for temporary or permanent residential living quarters for more than 90 days in a 12-month period, regardless of whether the occupation occurs in a RV park as defined within the ordinance or on private property.

To read the full article, including additional ordinances under consideration by the board, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.