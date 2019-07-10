Commissioners authorize police presence at county-owned property

The Evans County Board of Commissioners voted at their July 2 regular meeting to permit officers from the Claxton Police Department (CPD) to enter a county-owned property on Calvary Street.

The CPD needed written permission from the board to enter the property at 304 Calvary St., where police chief Dale Kirkland said people are trespassing and selling drugs.

While addressing the board, Kirkland said the tree and shrubs on the property have provided hiding places for people……..

By Blakeley Bartee, Intern