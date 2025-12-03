Commissioners enter into ‘consulting agreement’, management of Evans County Landfill operations

By Mickey Peace Enterprise Publisher

Evans Commissioners have approved unanimously a ‘consulting agreement’ between the BOC and Southern Landfill Services to receive consulting services for solid waste operations at the Evans Landfill.

The agreement with Matt Roper stipulates the range of services that Roper is to provide for the Landfill operation, at a monthly compensation of $11,700. Roper is consultant with more than twenty years of experience in landfill strategic planning, solid waste operations, and environmental compliance.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the December 3 edition of The Enterprise).