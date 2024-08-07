Commissioners review offer summaries from landfill sale request for proposals

On Wednesday, July 31, Kent McCormick of Triple Point Engineering presented a detailed summary of the proposals received for the Evans Little Bull Creek Landfill to the Evans County Board of Commissioners. Three contractors, Capital Waste Services LLC, ABC Waste of Savannah, Inc., and Atlantic Waste Services submitted bids, with Republic Services of GA remitting a packet declining to bid.

