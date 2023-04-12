Commissioners to look at possible zoning for county

Evans County Board of Commissioners have agreed to study the possibility of enacting zoning regulations, in anticipation of rapid residential and industrial growth over the next few years. The BOC opened the matter for discussion in their regular meeting on April 4, after it was brought up by Commissioner L.E. Hewitt Jr. With residential growth expected to come with the development of a Hyundai manufacturing plant in Bryan County, anticipated demands for housing and industrial projects have officials considering a number of ideas that might be necessary to prepare for and meet growth needs.