Community, area mourns death of GBI Agent Sands

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Local and area residents and law enforcement officers lined Highway 280 through Claxton yesterday, as the funeral procession carrying the body of Tracy Dale Sands made its way through town heading for Brewton Cemetery. It was a somber farewell to the much loved and respected GBI agent who died suddenly on Saturday, August 30.

Sands, 54, lived most of his life in Glennville, Ga., Tattnall County. During his more than 30 years in law enforcement – 25 of them with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation – he mentored many who joined law enforcement agencies and sought his advice and guidance.

