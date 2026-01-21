Community celebrates annual MLK observance

Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Evans County residents celebrated the birthday of the late Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, marking the event with a parade that attracted a large crowd for the occasion. Sponsored by the Evans County Afro American Society, the parade was one of several events hosted by the ECAAS.

This year’s local theme was ‘Keeping the Dream Alive: 40 Years of Service, 40 Years of Change Through Faith and Unity.’ The National theme for the observance is ‘Remember, Celebrate, Act, A Day on, Not a Day Off.’

