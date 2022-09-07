Community Center seeking input on utilizing its outdoor space

The Evans County Community Center (ECCC) has partnered with a select group of University of Georgia (UGA) students to prepare a plan for potential use of the Center’s outdoor spaces. The community is welcome and encouraged to attend one of two meetings to be held this week.

…The meetings will be held Thurs., Sept. 8 at 6:00 p.m. and Fri., Sept. 9 at 12:00 noon. Both meetings will be held at ECCC located at 720 Church Street in Claxton…

