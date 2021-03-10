Community comes together to help canine with plastic jug on its head

A dog with its head stuck in a plastic jug was saved from an almost certain death last week.

…The dog was unable to eat or drink and it is unknown how long the dog’s head had been trapped inside the jug at the time it was spotted. It was reported that the female dog obviously had a litter of puppies and their whereabouts and condition were unknown at the time.

Despite heavy rainfall, concerned citizens, animal control and various personnel with the Evans County Sheriff’s Department (ECSO) converged in the Mosley Road area…

Sheriff Mac Edwards said the department received approximately 100 phone calls regarding the distressed dog throughout the three-day ordeal.

…“The dog, and her puppies, could have dehydrated or probably starved,” said Edwards. “Had someone not reported seeing her, volunteers helping, and animal control, ECSO, and the Evans County Fire Department coming together to help them. We all came together and it ended in a positive outcome.”

By Julie Braly, Editor