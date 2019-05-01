Community Health Needs Assessment – Provide your input

Evans Memorial Hospital is conducting a Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) and are asking for your input. Part of the CHNA involves obtaining information from citizens within the hospital’s service area regarding health needs, services offered, and health/prevention education.

If you currently live or work in Evans or Tattnall counties please share your valuable input. EMH asks that you complete this survey at https://georgiasouthern.co1.qualtrics.com/…/SV_6nGrnOdjFoEc…, which should take no more than 15 minutes.

These assessments are developed in order to identify health issues and address the community’s health needs. The goal is to not only collaborate with community partners but to also get input from community members in the counties that the hospital serves.

By Julie Braly, Editor