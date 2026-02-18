Community members gather for quarterly BAH in partnership with the Rosebud Garden Club

By Aaron Harrison Enterprise Staff

Business representatives in Evans County gathered for a night of networking, food, and prize drawings for their first quarterly Business After Hours (BAH) event of the year.

The Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce organized the event and worked closely with the Rosebud Garden Club to showcase handmade floral exhibits. Things kicked off with the doors opening at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 3.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the February 18 edition of The Enterprise).