Claxton Prays, a Community Thanksgiving Service, will be held Sunday, November 18, at 6:00 p.m. at the Evans County Wildlife Club. The public is invited to join the community as we give thanks and praise to the Lord. Please bring a canned or non-non-perishable food item to be donated to the Evans County Christian Food Bank.

Soup and sandwiches will be served immediately following the service.

“…in everything give thanks, for this is the will of God.”, 1 Thessalonians, 5:18.