Complete the UGA Connected Resilient Communities Program Survey

The Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce that Claxton-Evans County has been selected as one of four communities to participate in the University of Georgia Connected Resilient Communities Program. This allows us as a community to identify our greatest community needs and work with UGA and to engage their assets to address the identified needs. This is a HUGE DEAL for our community and we need to take advantage of this opportunity.

To begin the process our community is being asked to complete the attached survey. There is a flyer attached with a QR Code as well as a hyperlink to access the survey.

https://tinyurl.com/4s7ph6vj

PLEASE COMPLETE THE SURVEY AND SHARE WITH EVERYONE! It is crucial that your opinion be heard. You have until APRIL 13th to complete the survey.