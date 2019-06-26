Completion of new RV campgrounds at PFA slated for September

The Evans County Public Fishing Area (PFA) is under construction with multiple projects, and area manager Steve Mincey expects them to be complete by September.

The projects include new RV campsites, a new group shelter and a new entrance road.

Wes Robinson, director of public and governmental affairs for the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, said the RV campground and the group shelter will be the first of their kind at a Georgia PFA.

By Blakeley Bartee, Intern