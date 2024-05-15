Conditional use of property for apartments approved in Hagan

During a special meeting on Thursday, May 9th, the City of Hagan approved the conditional use of a property located on Old Dublin and Old Matter Highway, Parcel #H13 001, which is zoned as B-1 General Business District. The approval was for building a 66-unit apartment complex that will provide workforce housing. Thompson Gooding, President of Park Terrace Development, addressed the residents of Hagan who were present at the meeting, providing them with information about the proposed apartment complex and responding to concerns.

