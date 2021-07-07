Construction of new Claxton Police Department moving forward

Construction of a new Claxton Police Department (CPD) is moving forward with a start date of August 1.

Claxton’s Mayor Terry Branch, Police Chief Dale Kirkland, Lt. James Waters, and Public Works Director Harold Rogers met Thursday with representatives from architectural firm James W. Buckley and Associates and contractor Pope Construction…

…The new police department will be constructed on the corner of Hwy. 280 and North College Street. Formerly the property was home to a long-standing school building that was demolished by the city to make way for the new facility.

…The project is being funded entirely via a generous contribution from a private donor. Per the donor’s request, their identify and the cost of the project will not be disclosed until a later date.

By Julie Braly, Editor