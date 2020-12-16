Construction under way of Tractor Supply in Claxton

Construction has begun on Tractor Supply Company in Claxton, following a pre-construction meeting that was held onsite Dec. 9. Land clearing began Nov. 30 with the anticipated completion date of April 19, 2021.

Developer Ed Farmer of Farmer and Associates and representatives from W.R. Newman and Associates, Inc., general contractor, were among those gathered for the meeting.

…Holman said during the meeting, “This building will be the newest of the Tractor Supply Company’s (TSC) prototypes including an added greenhouse, feed room, and all new interior layout.”

By Julie Braly, Editor