Cooper is new ECSS athletic director; Stroud tackles new positions in system

Evans County School System will have a new Athletic Director (AD) in the upcoming school year when Claxton High School (CHS) assistant principal Randy Cooper will take on the additional duties of AD.

…Cooper previously served as Athletic Director at Langston Middle School for football, basketball, tennis, golf, volleyball, and softball. He has also been an assistant coach for ECSS and teaches physical education.

…Cooper moves into the AD position previously held by Mark Stroud, who has also served as Director of Facilities.

…Stroud will now serve as the district’s safety coordinator and will continue his role as Director of Facilities…

By Julie Braly, Editor