Cora Jane Oliver Miller, a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a fixture of the Hagan community, passed away on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at the age of 92. Surrounded by her loving family, she peacefully transitioned at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. Born on October 29, 1932, in Savannah, to the late Harry Deleslie Oliver and Bernice Irene Burdick Oliver, she spent her childhood in Savannah with her large family of seven siblings. She lived there until the age of 16 when she moved to Hagan, the place she would call home for the rest of her life. Cora Jane and her husband, Dannie, established Millers Market and Dannie’s Jiffy Market in Hagan. They worked together as partners in those businesses, making them great successes. Cora Jane was particularly known for the delicious Brunswick Stew she made to sell in the market. They also owned D&C Properties, which remains in operation to the present day. Cora Jane was a loving presence in the lives of her family, embodying warmth and kindness. Her legacy as a nurturing mother, doting grandmother, and cherished great grandmother will forever be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing her. An avid gardener, Cora Jane found joy in nurturing her plants like she nurtured her family. She had a talent for cultivating beauty not only in her garden but within every space she occupied. Music also played an essential role in her life: Cora Jane was a self-taught musician who skillfully learned to play both the piano and organ. Her talents were not just personal achievements; they flourished in her devotion to her church community, where she passionately shared her gift of music. She also sang in her church choir for many years. Through her music she found a profound connection to her faith. A proud artist in her own right, Cora Jane was known for her acclaim in creative pursuits, filling her home with paintings and other artistic expressions that brought joy and inspiration to all. Her artistic talents extended to her cooking. She was known in the family for preparing large holiday meals which were as delightful in appearance as they were delicious to eat. While Cora Jane was rightly proud of her accomplishments, she often expressed that her greatest achievement was her unwavering faith. It was this faith that guided her through the ups and downs of life, offering her a sense of peace and purpose. She firmly believed that her relationship with Jesus Christ was the compass that helped her navigate her journey through life, and she remained steadfast in that belief until the very end. Cora Jane was a long-time member of Hagan United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and served as the president of the United Methodist Women’s group. She was a matriarch of her church, her contributions to the congregation over 70 years being innumerable. In addition to her husband Dannie C. Miller, Sr., Cora Jane was preceded in death by her parents, and by her seven siblings, she having been the last surviving child in the family. Left to cherish a lifetime of memories is her sons and daughters-in- law, Paul C. and Anne Lindley Miller of Bellville, Dr. Robert R. and Zan Shelton Miller of Claxton, Dannie “Dane” and Carol Bacon Miller and Clay D. and Melissa Wambles Miller, all of Hagan; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 25, at 2:15 p.m. at the Hagan United Methodist Church. The Memorial Service will follow at the church at 3:00 p.m. Reverend Tammy Fincher will preside. Inurnment will follow in the Brewton Cemetery. The family is honored by all expressions of sympathy; however, they suggest that in memory of Cora Jane, memorial contributions be made to Hagan United Methodist Church, Post Office Box 372, Hagan, Ga. 30458. Low Country Cremation and Burial has the honor to serve the Miller family.