Cordie Bell Conley, 85, passed away at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro. She was a native of East Point Florida and lived here for 60 years and was a good cook. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harold Conley, Sr.; daughter, Janet Nettles and son, Joseph Stephen Conley Surviving are her son, Harold (Gwen) Conley of Blackcreek; daughters, Sandra (Rev. Caron) Harn of Grand Ridge, Fla., Lynn (Rand) Gay of Claxton, Lisa (Mark) McClure of Dahlonega; son-in-law, Lewis Nettles of Claxton; 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, Dec. 12, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 1 p.m. at J. Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Bull Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to Evans County C.A.R.E.S., P.O. Box 186, Claxton, Ga. 30417; Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo St., Statesboro, Ga. 30458; or The Gideons International, P.O. Box 275, Hagan, Ga. 30429 Mellie NeSmith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.