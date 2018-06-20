Council argues over new job description

Branch proposes public services coordinator job be given to Fire Chief Harold Rogers

A Claxton City Council discussion Monday night regarding the approval of a new job description for “public services coordinator” grew heated as council members Lisa Perry and Tina Hagan strongly disagreed with Mayor Terry Branch’s recommendation that the description be approved and the duties be added to Fire Chief Harold Rogers’ responsibilities.

Perry and Hagan expressed their disapproval with having read about the proposed position in The Claxton Enterprise last week in an article detailing the city’s proposed FY19 budget (appeared on Page 9).

“I called city hall because I was very concerned as a city council member that I read about this [in the Enterprise] … There has not been a vote,” Perry said.

“I first read this in the Enterprise last week and we had not discussed this in executive session, nor in a regular city council meeting and I was kind of baffled too,” Hagan agreed.

In a split vote earlier this year, the council voted to allow Branch to take on more administrative duties with additional compensation of $1,000/month. Perry and Hagan opposed the motion.

Branch is set to assume those duties July 1 after City Consultant Carter Crawford concludes his contract with the city on June 28, and recommended Rogers serve as public services coordinator to monitor “outside activities,” primarily the city’s public works department, at the same time.

Branch indicated Rogers would receive a stipend for the additional duties, but an amount was not specified Monday night.

In response to Branch’s proposal, Perry referenced a council workshop held in March in which she asked Branch if the position was being specifically created for Harold and he indicated it was.

“He would be taking on these additional duties with his current responsibilities,” Branch said.

“To be quite honest, Harold does an awful lot of this already … Harold would be the contact person between the staff, the office here, and the field.”

Rogers currently serves as fire chief, animal control officer and he oversees code enforcement, but there has been some discussion that Rogers intends to retire as fire chief within the next year. Perry argued that the additional duties were too much to require of Rogers. “I just don’t see how you can effectively do all that,” she said.

Perry and Hagan also questioned the city’s need for a public services coordinator. “What do our department heads do?” Perry asked. Hagan agreed, pointing out that if Branch served as city administrator, why did Claxton need a coordinator needed for outside operations?

“It really would be more efficient to have someone in the field 100 percent of the time,” Branch replied, noting that as mayor he spends most of his time at city hall handling administrative duties and in meetings.

As Perry and Hagan continued to question why the position was needed, Crawford announced that these duties were not currently being done appropriately by the public works department, and claimed the city employee responsible for those duties was not capable of handling them. “Some of these things that we have on here … they’re not being done right now,” he said. “They’re not capable of doing the job.”

Crawford went on to report that public works equipment and supplies were not adequately stocked in the city warehouse and available when needed for a repair. He also reported that six employees often stand around for a two-man repair job rather than moving on to another task.

Councilman Risher Willard was the only council member to express support for Branch’s proposal, although he admitted the idea needed tweaking and would take some time to implement as personnel issues were dealt with.

“It’s common in organizations to have a separation between administration and an operations manager. That’s very common where you have somebody that’s in charge of the physical plant … the duties get so large that things get overlooked. I think by having this type position, it’s going to streamline the duties between the mayor and physical plant stuff,” Willard said.

The job description was not approved. Rather, City Attorney Bill Callaway suggested the council hold a workshop at a later date to hash out the matter, and the council agreed. The workshop will be held July 16 at 5 p.m.

In related news, the council did unanimously approve updated job descriptions for city clerk and city administrator. Diane Parker currently serves as city clerk. Branch will assume the city administrator duties as outlined in the job description, primarily oversight of all city departments, development of short and long range city plans and monitoring of fiscal activities.

After tabling the matter for several meetings, the council also approved an updated personnel policy. The last policy was created in 1996.

By Sarah Gove, Enterprise Editor.- editor@claxtonenterprise.com