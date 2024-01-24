County, cities begin process for creation of Joint Comprehensive Plan for growth

The first meeting of local citizens and governing authorities was held Monday to begin the process for developing a new Joint Comprehensive Plan that will serve as the framework for how Evans County and the towns deal with challenges and growth over the next 20 years. State law requires that Georgia’s counties and the towns within develop and adopt a plan for the future, to serve as a guide for growth and providing services to residents for the first five years of the next 20-years.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.