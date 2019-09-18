County Commissioners vote nay to service contract with Chamber

A motion to enter into a contract of services between the County and the Chamber of Commerce did not pass at a called meeting held September 3. The sole purpose of the Evans County Board of Commissioners’ called meeting was to discuss a proposed contract between the County and the Chamber.

Chamber President Caughey Hearn addressed Commissioners on behalf of the Chamber and its Board of Directors. “We would like to thank you all for the opportunity to meet with you to discuss the business of our Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce,” said Hearn. “Just to give you some background, our chamber has been in existence for 66 years. It was organized in 1953. It is directed by a volunteer board consisting of 15 local volunteers, many of whom are in the audience tonight. Our mission statement reads to promote and support business, civic, cultural, and educational growth in our community. That is a mission that we take both very seriously and a mission that I feel we fulfill very well.”

By Julie Braly, Editor