County completes election recount ahead of schedule

A required recount of all ballots cast in the November 3 Presidential Election is currently underway in Georgia. All 159 counties within the state are currently conducting the hand recounts but Evans County elections officials have completed their recount ahead of schedule.

Darin McCoy, Evans County’s Election Superintendent explained, “This election was the first election that we were required by law to do a risk limit audit…

…“We had a really good election and the hand count of the ballots reassured me that the new voting system in Georgia is working correctly,” said McCoy. “I am very pleased that the hand recount turned out exactly the way it did in the election with our official results. There will, therefore, be no change in the total of previously reported vote totals.”

By Julie Braly, Editor