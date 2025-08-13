County deficit means no FY ’26 budget for now

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Facing a deficit of about $1 million, Evans Board of Commissioners (BOC) will continue to operate under the last fiscal year’s budget until they can account for tax revenue that was anticipated when preparing a new budget year.

County Administrator Casey Burkhalter explained during the BOC’s meeting last week, that the county is currently short nearly $1 million based on past tax revenues. During the budget process, the County largely bases its future operating revenue on receipts for the previous fiscal year.

