County fire department receives gear donation

Evans County Fire Department (ECFD) recently received a donation of surplus fire gear to be used for training purposes only. The gear – consisting of bunker pants, coats and hoods – was received from the Terry Farrell Firefighter Fund, which had received a larger donation of the same from the Cobb County Fire Department. Mike Korsch, a retired New York Police Department Detective and Chief of Copiague Fire Department in Long Island, New York, serves as director of the fund.

By Julie Braly, Editor