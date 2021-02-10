County hires ordinance consultant firm

The Evans County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has hired consultant firm Municipal Code Corporation (Municode) for an ordinance codification process. Codification refers to the process of arranging laws or rules according to a system or plan. The decision was made during the BOC meeting held February 2.

County Administrator Casey Burkhalter explained Municode will take the county’s current ordinances and place them under a legal review.

…Richard Deal from accounting firm Lanier, Deal & Proctor presented the 2020 financial audit for Evans County. Deal reviewed the government-wide financial statements, fund financial statements, and supplementary information within the audit report. Deal commended the county staff as the audit was sound and in compliance.

By Julie Braly, Editor