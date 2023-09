The Evans County Board of Commissioners (BOC) are expected to finalize the county’s millage rate when officials convene next Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6 p.m. During their regular session on Sept. 5, the BOC voted unanimously to leave the current rate mostly unchanged, despite gross digest property values that increased by about $20 million.

