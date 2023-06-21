County kennel getting help, courtesy of Atlanta Humane Society

Evans County’s existing kennel will undergo a major update this Fall, expanding holding size and providing dogs with a better environment. Out of hundreds of kennels across Georgia, the Atlanta Humane Society (AHS) only went to view 23 kennels and picked 10 out of these 23 to include in the Society’s grant program.
Impressed with the rescue and adoption rate, the AHS recently awarded Evans County Animal Shelter $20,000. The funds for this program are disbursed through a restricted grant that has been provided by a generous donor who wants to impact the lives of homeless dogs in the state of Georgia.
