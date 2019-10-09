County lets residents vote on liquor pouring lincenses

Evans County voters will have the opportunity to decide on the sale of liquor ‘by the drink’ for consumption only on the premises where they are sold, based on a resolution unanimously passed by Board of Commissioners (BOC) last week.

According to the resolution, a referendum election shall be held on March 24, 2020, the Presidential Primary, putting to the voters of Evans County the following question:”Shall the governing authority of Evans County be authorized….

By Julie Braly, Editor