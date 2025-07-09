County, municipalities work to finalize election changes

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Evans County Commissioners and Elections Superintendent Mandy Massey are working with municipal authorities to complete agreements for conducting elections in the four towns.

After the creation of a local elections board for the County early this year, in compliance with state law that went into effect Jan. 1, Probate Judge Darin McCoy is no longer in charge of county elections. McCoy continues to perform his duties as Probate Judge, but he no longer serves as the elections chief as he did for more than three decades.